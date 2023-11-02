Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $847.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,142,503.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,488,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,961,036.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,494 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $114,812.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,014.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,142,503.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,488,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,961,036.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,211 shares of company stock valued at $6,462,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

