Verditek (LON:VDTK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00), with a volume of 54824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Verditek Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.61.

About Verditek

(Get Free Report)

Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verditek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verditek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.