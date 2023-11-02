Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Verisk Analytics updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-5.70 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $222.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

