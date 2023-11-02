Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Holdings Cut by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,044 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.20% of Victory Capital worth $25,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.57. 24,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VCTR

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.