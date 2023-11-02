Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Cut by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $677,000. CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $238.52 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.32 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $444.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

