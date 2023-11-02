Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $677,000. CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12.0% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,797,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $238.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

