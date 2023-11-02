Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.56

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 296228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Vistra alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VST

Vistra Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistra by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2,121.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 574,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after buying an additional 548,161 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 1,767.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,241 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.