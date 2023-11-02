Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Vita Coco updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.9 %

COCO stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.15. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 45,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $1,336,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 45,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $1,336,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,870.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,504.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,755. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 37.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

