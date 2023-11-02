Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS.
Voya Financial Stock Up 1.5 %
VOYA stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.
Voya Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
