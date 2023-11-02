Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS.

Voya Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

VOYA stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Voya Financial

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.