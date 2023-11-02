Wajax (TSE:WJX) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.65

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.65 and last traded at C$30.65, with a volume of 3032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WJX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Wajax Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$662.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of C$586.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 4.1968162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

