Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 757000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

