Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WTS traded up $8.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,406. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.02. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $138.56 and a 12-month high of $192.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 53.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

