Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.55

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.55 and last traded at $86.84, with a volume of 204479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.
View Our Latest Analysis on Welltower
Welltower Stock Up 1.7 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Welltower by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Welltower by 132,462.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,567 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.