Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $72,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $111,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

