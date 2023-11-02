WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.60-16.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31.

Several research analysts have commented on WCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WESCO International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $4.83 on Thursday, reaching $135.91. The company had a trading volume of 105,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.89. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $185.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $160,777.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,924.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 16,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 403.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

