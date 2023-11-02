Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 97.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.3%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $772.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.97. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.47 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,624.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,498 shares of company stock valued at $373,427.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

See Also

