Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.7% per year over the last three years.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.14. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $21.95 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

