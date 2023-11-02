William Blair Weighs in on Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

EW stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,659,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

