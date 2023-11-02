Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

WMB traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.01. 1,641,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,318. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

