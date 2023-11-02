Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.56)-($0.70) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.69). The company issued revenue guidance of $192-222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.09 million.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 0.0 %

WOLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. 832,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $95.63.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOLF. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wolfspeed

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 24.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.