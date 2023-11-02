WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.05. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSP. National Bankshares increased their price target on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$202.40.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$183.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$152.92 and a 12-month high of C$196.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$189.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

