Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up about 1.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,161,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,829,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.37. 756,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,310. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

