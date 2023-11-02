XLMedia (LON:XLM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.90

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.09), with a volume of 151776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

XLMedia Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.13. The stock has a market cap of £18.58 million, a PE ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.

