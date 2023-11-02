Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.08. 296,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,856. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.53.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

