Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2023

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omnicom Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.39 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

