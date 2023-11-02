Zacks Research Comments on BankUnited, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

BKU has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKU

BankUnited Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BKU opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $40.22.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.86%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after acquiring an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,813,000 after purchasing an additional 171,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.