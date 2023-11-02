Zacks Research Comments on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $22.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.19. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.93 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GS opened at $307.21 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

