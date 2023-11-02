Zacks Research Comments on WaFd, Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WaFd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

WaFd Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WaFd by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in WaFd by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WaFd by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in WaFd by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. WaFd’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

