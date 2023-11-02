Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Cut by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,156,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,860 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,761,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $141,754.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,660,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $748,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $141,754.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,888,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $60.03 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

