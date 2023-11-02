Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.94.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,398 shares of company stock worth $18,109,835. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS opened at $156.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -111.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.64. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

