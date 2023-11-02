Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 83,110 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 27.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 44.4% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZWS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.