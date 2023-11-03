10,633 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tlwm raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

PXD stock opened at $246.11 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $264.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.