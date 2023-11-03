13,749 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2023

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXFFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $57.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.