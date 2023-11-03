13,749 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $57.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.