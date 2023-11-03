1,666 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

