18,741 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in VeriSign by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.45. 28,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.73. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.20 and a 12 month high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $26,052.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $26,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,953 shares of company stock worth $803,788 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

