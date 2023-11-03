2,212 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,476,000 after acquiring an additional 535,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $35,392,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,650 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $27,617,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 607,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,526,000 after acquiring an additional 199,235 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ POWI opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,071.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $714,415.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,071.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,724. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.