238 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $107.78 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

