2,709 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.5% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $451.51 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $544.01. The stock has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.13 and its 200 day moving average is $454.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.