27,369 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $36.56. 1,039,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

