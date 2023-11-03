3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

