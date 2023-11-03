4,056 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 789.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 693,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after buying an additional 343,211 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.12. 62,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,321. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.37 and a 200-day moving average of $279.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

