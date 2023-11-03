4,056 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2023

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 789.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 693,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after buying an additional 343,211 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.12. 62,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,321. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.37 and a 200-day moving average of $279.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.