4,728 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.66 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.39.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.