51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

NYSE:COE opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.53.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Featured Articles

