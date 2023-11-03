5,415 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $231.71 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.04 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.