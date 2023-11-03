560 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
