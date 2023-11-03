586 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $11.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,827.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,085. The company has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,015.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2,860.97. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,797.92 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,256.96.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

