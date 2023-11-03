8,013 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,013 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,549 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,638 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.72.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,751 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.19. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.19 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

