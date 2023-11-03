8,237 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502 in the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

