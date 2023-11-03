9,353 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,689,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,945,000 after buying an additional 160,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,639,000 after buying an additional 412,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,705,000 after buying an additional 797,267 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley raised Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,611. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $123.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,332. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

