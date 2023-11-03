AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.00.

ELUXY opened at $17.32 on Monday. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

